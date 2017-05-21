Nets know free agent they want but have to outbid these teams
The NBA playoffs are down to four teams, but it was the Euroleague semifinals on Nets general manager Sean Marks' mind. The Nets scouted Milos Teodosic for at least the fourth time this season, a clear sign the Serbian point guard is the team's top free-agent priority.
