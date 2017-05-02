Man United's Shaw set for another spell on sidelines
Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba will return to the Manchester United side for this week's Europa League clash against Celta Vigo. Shaw lasted just 10 minutes before an ankle knock forced him off, while his defensive teammate limped off around the hour mark to add to the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones who are already sidelined with injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC