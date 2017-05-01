Larry Bird resigns as Pacers president for 2nd time
Larry Bird made it official Monday, resigning as the Indiana Pacers' president of basketball operations and saying simply that it was time to do something else. “I felt it was time to step away in a full-time capacity,” Bird said in a statement released ahead of a news conference.
