Kawakami: Some thoughts on the Game 3 lineup changes

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr heads to the team bus after a practice session before the start of Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. SAN ANTONIO - Early today, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ruled Kawhi Leonard out for tonight's Game 3, which backs up the supposition that Popovich went so nuts the other day on Zaza Pachulia mostly because he knew Leonard would miss most or all of this series.

