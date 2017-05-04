Jazz point guard George Hill out of G...

Jazz point guard George Hill out of Game 2 with toe injury

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives to the basket past Utah Jazz's Joe Johnson, left, Rudy Gobert and George Hill during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Jazz starting point guard George Hill will not play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 due to left big toe soreness.

Chicago, IL

