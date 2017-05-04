Jazz point guard George Hill out of Game 2 with toe injury

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives to the basket past Utah Jazz's Joe Johnson, left, Rudy Gobert and George Hill during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Jazz starting point guard George Hill will not play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 due to left big toe soreness.

