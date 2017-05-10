Jaylen Brown: Put me in, Coach

As Brad Stevens tinkers with the lineup to figure out how to close out this series against the Wizards , I have a proposition for him: give Jaylen Brown more minutes at the 4. At 6'7", 225 lbs., and a 7-foot wingspan, Brown can bang inside with Markieff Morris while still having the quickness to put pressure on both ends of the floor on his matchups including Morris, Bojan Bogdanovic , and Kelly Oubre Jr. He can do a little bit of everything, and the swiss-army-knife quality he provides is exactly why Celtics fans are so high on him. Here are a few examples of what he brings to the table: At 20 years old, Brown is a world-class athlete, but he also has a high basketball IQ.

