Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 4/23/17 NBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

LeBron James scored 33 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:08 remaining, and Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of IN in their National Basketball Association playoff opening-round series. The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to finish a 4-0 series sweep of the Indiana Pacers when the eastern conference teams clash in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.