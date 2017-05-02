Gansey to return as Mad Ants coach fo...

Gansey to return as Mad Ants coach for 2017-18 season

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants NBA affiliate, the Indiana Pacers have exercised their option to have Steve Gansey continue as head coach for the 2017-18 season. The Pacers named Gansey Head Coach following the purchase of the team in August of 2015, making this his third consecutive season as head coach for the Ants.

