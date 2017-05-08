Former Pacers coach George Irvine pas...

Former Pacers coach George Irvine passes away

14 hrs ago

"The Indiana Pacers' family expresses great sorrow with the news of the passing of former coach George Irvine. George served as the Pacers' head coach from 1984-86, was an interim head coach in 1988 and also an assistant coach from 1980-83, in 1991-92 and 1993-95.

Chicago, IL

