For 2nd time, Hall-of-Famer Bird resigns as Pacers president

In this May 15, 2014, file photo, Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird watches the warm up for Game 6 of an Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. Bird is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, a stunningly abrupt move even for an NBA legend known for making swift decisions.

