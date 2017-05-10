Dahntay Jones helped keep Iman Shumpert ready when he was out of the rotation
Iman Shumpert started this postseason collecting a DNP-Coach's Decision against the Pacers . It was the first time since joining the Cavaliers that Shumpert was left out of the rotation, and it was fair to wonder whether he would let the benching affect him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC