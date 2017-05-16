Could Heat trade their draft pick no matter where it falls? | Heat Zone

Will the Miami Heat trade their pick in the 2017 draft, something they did not do two years ago when they selected Justice Winslow? The NBA Draft Combine is history and tonight is the Draft Lottery to determine the exact order of the draft. The Miami Heat will have a lottery pick for just the third time in the last 14 years, but what will they do with that pick if they remain 14th or by some miracle move up in the lottery? We answer that today in our mailbag.

