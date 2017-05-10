Celtics-Wizards Game 6: Washington can do something no team has done this playoffs
The Eastern Conference semifinals head back to Washington for Friday's Game 6. The Celtics will try to become the first road team to win a game during the series, while the Wizards look to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 back in Boston. Teams are 0-10 in elimination games at home in the postseason in these playoffs.
