C.J. Miles opts out of final year of contract

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly receive unfortunate news that C.J. Miles will test the free agent market by declining his player option and opting out of the final of his four year contract with the Pacers. With Miles spending the last three years on a bargain contract and three point shooting an ever increasing premium in the NBA, there's no doubt Miles would decide to test the free agent market.

