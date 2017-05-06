Blake Griffin Might Have Played His Last Game For The Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are averaging 100.8 points on 48.9 percent shooting and allowing 99.8 points on 50 percent shooting. Fox Sports reports that Griffins might be off to Indiana Pacers as a trade-off for Paul George, or he might go back to his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunders, and team-up with Russell Westbrook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC