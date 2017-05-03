Bay Area Sports Insiders: Warriors find best matchup at center,...
Gobert, a candidate for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, didn't look the part playing on the same floor as Draymond Green. When Gobert wasn't struggling to guard Stephen Curry, the Warriors prevented him from exploding offensively by throwing the kitchen sink at the 7-foot-1 center, from Zaza Pachulia to Javale McGee followed by Green and David West.
