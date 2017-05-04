Atlanta Hawks Season in Review: Taurean Prince
Taurean Prince was technically drafted with the 12th pick in last year's NBA draft by the Utah Jazz ; but he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks . As part of a three-team trade that sent Jeff Teague to the Indiana Pacers and George Hill to the Utah Jazz, the Hawks acquired the draft pick that would ultimately be Prince.
