Another Paul George Post

I put the below in as a comment in the Is A Paul George Trade Worth The Risk post, and bballpragmatist said it should be a fan post, so blame him/her for this Paul George post :) I think, in any scenario of trying to land Paul George, we can't underestimate on where he is willing to be traded to. A player of his level does get a say on where he is traded to, even without a trade clause, or you risk trading him to a team that he refuses to go to, and get even less value, than if you tried to trade him to a team he is willing to go to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.