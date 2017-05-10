A.M. notes: Jazz eliminated, Huntsman to release accounting...

Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack #8 drives around Golden State Warriors forward David West #3 during game four of the Western Conference Semifinal at Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 8, 2017. The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday night, falling 121-95 to the Golden State Warriors, according to the Deseret News.

