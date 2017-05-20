2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to hold workou...

2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to hold workout featuring Jordan Bell, Bryce Alford and others

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will hold their next pre-draft workout open to the media Monday. The players set to showcase their skills for the Lakers front office and coaching staff include Bryce Alford of UCLA, Dwayne Bacon of Florida State, Jordan Bell of Oregon, Amida Brimah of Connecticut, Kennedy Meeks of North Carolina and Derrick Walton Jr. of Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC