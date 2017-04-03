Whiteside, Heat beat Wizards to conti...

Whiteside, Heat beat Wizards to continue playoff push

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds left to give the Miami Heat a 106-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Johnson beat Markieff Morris to the basket for the go-ahead basket, Kelly Oubre Jr. threw away the inbounds pass and Josh Richardson made two free throws to seal it as the Heat moved into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

