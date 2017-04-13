Westbrook vs Harden the highlight for...

Westbrook vs Harden the highlight for NBA playoffs

17 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

The playoffs open this weekend, highlighted by a must-see matchup in the first round between record-setting guards who are former teammates and now leading MVP candidates. They swapped spectacular highlights during the regular season: Westbrook averaging a triple-double in carrying Oklahoma City after Kevin Durant's departure; Harden leading the league in assists for a high-octane Houston offense that shattered the NBA record for 3-pointers.

