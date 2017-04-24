We meet again: Cavs, Raptors back tog...

We meet again: Cavs, Raptors back together in postseason

On the way to winning their first title last season, LeBron James and the Cavs took care of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals, a series that was tied 2-2 before Cleveland won the final two games. The teams finished this season with identical 51-31 records and their history makes for an intriguing May matchup.

