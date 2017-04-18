Warriors take 2-0 series lead on Blazers, win without Durant

Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee dunks over Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. . Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, center, drives past Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakland, Ca... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.