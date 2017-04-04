Toronto Raptors (47-30) @ Indiana Pac...

Toronto Raptors (47-30) @ Indiana Pacers (37-40): Preview

Raptors Rapture

The Toronto Raptors head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face the Pacers on Tuesday and look to maintain their lead on the number three seed. The Toronto Raptors face the Indiana Pacers for the third time since March 19. Toronto defeated Indiana in the two previous meetings 111-100 on March 31 and 116-91 on March 19. The Raptors sit one game ahead of the Washington Wizards in the race for the number three seed in the Eastern Conference.

