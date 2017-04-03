Top StoryPaul George scores 23 points...

Top StoryPaul George scores 23 points, Pacers beat Bucks 104-89

21 hrs ago

Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-89 on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Point guard Jeff Teague added 15 points and seven assists for the Pacers, Thaddeus Young had 12 points.

