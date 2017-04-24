The Cleveland Cavaliers got exactly what they needed from the Indiana Pacers
It wasn't always pretty, but the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to sweep the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Like last season, the team was tested in a hard-fought first series, yet found ways to win.
