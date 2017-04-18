Spurs, Cavaliers look to take big step toward series sweeps

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas reacts to a call, during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo passes the ball under pressure from the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.