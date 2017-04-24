Social media reacts to Cavs first-rou...

Social media reacts to Cavs first-round sweep

21 hrs ago

George and the Indiana Pacers suffered a 4-0 series sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday after LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points in a 106-102 road victory. Paul George missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with one second left, and James got the rebound and was fouled.

