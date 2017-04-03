Russell Westbrook ties triple-double ...

Russell Westbrook ties triple-double record with 41st of stunning season

19 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Russell Westbrook recorded his 41st triple-double of the season on Tuesday night to match Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old NBA record. Westbrook collected 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his seventh straight triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

