Pre-game news & notes: Tucker returns...

Pre-game news & notes: Tucker returns as Raptors visit Pacers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Raptors Republic

If you have to play a team three times in 17 days, may as well make it a boring one that hasn't really gotten up for the games, right? That's the scenario the Toronto Raptors find themselves in as they come face-to-face with the Indiana Pacers once again Tuesday. There was a time, not so long ago, when the Pacers looked a tough draw for the Raptors, and a potentially worrisome playoff opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC