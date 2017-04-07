Philadelphia 76ers Injury Hardship Exception Alex Poythress Impressing Fans

Sep 26, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Alex Poythress poses for photos during media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Strategic or Random misfortunes have sent the Philadelphia 76ers to pursue the Injury Hardship Exception to Sign Power Forward Alex Poythress .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.