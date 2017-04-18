Paul scores 34, Clippers beat Jazz 11...

Paul scores 34, Clippers beat Jazz 111-106 to take 2-1 lead

Chris Paul scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 111-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Jazz led most of the game before Paul took over in the fourth quarter and powered a 15-0 run that gave the Clippers a 103-96 lead with 2:09 remaining.

