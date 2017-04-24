Paul George's All-NBA Status to Be Re...

Paul George's All-NBA Status to Be Revealed Prior to NBA Draft

15 hrs ago

Paul George's fate with the Indiana Pacers may very well be decided by whether or not the 26-year-old superstar forward makes any of the All-NBA teams voted on by the national media and press roughly two months from now- an accolade that could result in George receiving a $200 million-plus lucrative maximum-contract from the Pacers, and only the Pacers, as early as this summer. If George does not receive All-NBA honors for his 2016-17 campaign, it goes without saying that the odds of him remaining in Indiana are slim-to-none.

