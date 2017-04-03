Pacers win 3rd straight, move into so...

Pacers win 3rd straight, move into sole possession of 7th

14 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to a playoff berth with a 127-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Pacers pulled a game ahead of Chicago for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and climbed back to .500 with their third straight victory.

