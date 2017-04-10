Pacers push way into playoffs with 104-86 win over Hawks

Indiana Pacers' Paul George goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Taurean Prince during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers' Paul George goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Taurean Prince during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.