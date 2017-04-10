Pacers post-season plans remain unsettled
The Pacers got all kinds of buckets on Saturday night in Orlando, beating the Magic 127-112 for their third straight win. By Sunday evening, the Pacers were in seventh place in the East but scenarios remain in play which could have Blue and Gold finishing anywhere from ninth place to ninth and out of the playoffs.
