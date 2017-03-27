Pacers legend George McGinnis finally earns Hall of Fame nod

Justice was finally served with regard to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday when they announced the election of Hoosier hoops legend, George McGinnis as a member of the 2017 class . McGinnis was the only player with his number in the rafters at the Fieldhouse that had not been named to the Hall, so now his banner will be altered to include the Hall of Fame designation like banners for Reggie Miller, Roger Brown, Mel Daniels and Slick Leonard.

