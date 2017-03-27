Pacers legend George McGinnis finally...

Pacers legend George McGinnis finally earns Hall of Fame nod

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

Justice was finally served with regard to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday when they announced the election of Hoosier hoops legend, George McGinnis as a member of the 2017 class . McGinnis was the only player with his number in the rafters at the Fieldhouse that had not been named to the Hall, so now his banner will be altered to include the Hall of Fame designation like banners for Reggie Miller, Roger Brown, Mel Daniels and Slick Leonard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC