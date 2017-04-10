Pacers beat 76ers 120-111 to close in on playoff spot
Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia. Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC