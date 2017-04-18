Nurkic won't play for Portland in Game 4 vs. the Warriors
Jusuf Nurkic won't play for the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg.
