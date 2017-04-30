NBA playoffs: Predictions for each second-round series
NBA playoffs: Predictions for each second-round series Can the Jazz give the Warriors some trouble? Will the Cavs send Toronto home again? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qn2mva Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas reaches in to try to steal the ball from Washington Wizards guard John Wall as he goes by Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the second quarter in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
