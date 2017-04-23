NBA playoffs: LeBron James makes as C...

NBA playoffs: LeBron James makes as Cavaliers sweep Pacers; Rockets edge Thunder

2 hrs ago

LeBron James made a three-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana. James finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as he became the first player under the current playoff format to win 21 straight first-round games.

Chicago, IL

