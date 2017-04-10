NBA playoffs 2017 predictions: Denied a third straight Cavs-Warriors Finals -- Doug Lesmerises

Can LeBron James and Kyrie Irving score like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal? That's the formula to get the Cavaliers to a second straight NBA title, one set out by the 2001-02 champion Los Angeles Lakers, who didn't play much defense but were led by Shaq and Kobe to a third straight NBA title. You can wait around for the Cavs to suddenly start shutting down opponents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.