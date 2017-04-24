NBA legend Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president
Larry Bird shocked the basketball world on Friday by stepping down as president of basketball operations of the Indiana Pacers. Larry Bird is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, a stunningly abrupt move by an NBA legend known for making swift decisions.
