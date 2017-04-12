NBA first-round playoff preview: No. 2 Cleveland Cavs vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers
NBA first-round playoff preview: No. 2 Cleveland Cavs vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers With LeBron James, it might not matter who the Cavs face in the first round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC