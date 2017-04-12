NBA coach of the year

With a win over the Heat in Wednesday's regular season finale, the Wizards would clinch their first 50-win season since 1978-79 . That mark would be icing on the cake of Coach Scott Brooks's first regular season at the helm, which has already seen Washington clinch a division title and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in 38 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.