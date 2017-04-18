Lob City smash: Clippers beat Jazz 99...

Lob City smash: Clippers beat Jazz 99-91, even series at 1-1

17 hrs ago

Blake Griffin led a smash-mouth revival of Lob City with 24 points, DeAndre Jordan had a double-double and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 99-91 on Tuesday night to even their playoff series at 1-1.

