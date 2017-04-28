Larry Bird steps down as Indiana Pacers president
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Pritchard is being elevated from general manager to the team's new president of basketball operations, the person told The AP.
