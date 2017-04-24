Larry Bird delivers Pacers' 2021 All-...

Larry Bird delivers Pacers' 2021 All-Star bid in an Indy car

Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird sits in an Indy car in New York, Monday, April 24, 2017. Bird drove four blocks down Fifth Avenue in the car to deliver the basketball team's bid to host the 2021 game to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, fitting his 6-foot-9 frame into a car usually driven by much shorter people.

