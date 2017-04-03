Lance Stephenson may make the immeasurable value of hype men measurable

Something almost more surprising than Indiana's 19-point come-from-behind victory happened on Tuesday night: There were fewer fans in attendance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the prodigal point wing's return than there were for last week's business as usual meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves . At-home observers never would have guessed it; however, because what the crowd lacked in numbers it more than made up for in spirit, especially when compared to the last time the Toronto Raptors rolled into town for an extended stay and attracted a slew of northern invaders .

